NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria School District once again approved a contract with the Northern Cambria Police Department to provide a school resource officer to the district.
The school board approved the $64,000 contract on Tuesday, with the borough council doing the same earlier on July 10.
“This collaboration between the NCPD and the school district has fostered a strong relationship, reinforcing the commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone within the Northern Cambria School District,” a release from Northern Cambria police Chief Derek Stitt said.
Officer Bryan Diehl, who served as a school resource officer in the past, is returning to his role in the district.
As part of the department’s commitment to “enhance safety measures and coverage, the school district will be implementing additional measures to ensure a visible police presence on school premises,” Stitt said.
In addition to Diehl, a daylight officer will conduct regular walk-throughs at the schools, and the police department is ready to have other officers trained to serve in the SRO position in the event Diehl is on sick leave or vacation.
Stitt commended Superintendent Laura Fisanick’s “unwavering dedication to excellence,” adding that “her focus on the welfare of students and staff have been instrumental in driving remarkable progress and positive changes in the school district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.