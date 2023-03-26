NORTHERN CAMBRIA , Pa. – As Northern Cambria School District’s building project gains momentum, so do questions about taxes, closing the district’s high school and the necessity of adding $20 million to the district’s debt.
Superintendent Laura Fisanick said that talk of consolidating the district’s schools dates back to at least 2017, with a feasibility study presented to the school board that year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to progress.
When the matter was brought up again, the board switched to Axis Architects and began moving forward with the work again.
Since then, the school directors have had regular meetings to discuss the status of the project, which proposes closing the Northern Cambria High School building at 813 35th St., moving its roughly 300 students to the elementary/middle school school complex at 601 Joseph St. and adding an addition to that building, among other renovations.
“I really do feel this is something that’s going to be good for the community,” Fisanick said. “It’s what’s best for the kids. We have such great things happening here at Northern Cambria, and this is just going to improve what we have.”
The school board estimates that the district will save roughly $300,000 per year if the high school building is closed. That has been described as a conservative projection and doesn’t include savings on staff changes, Fisanick said.
The elementary/middle school was built in the 1970s as a kindergarten through eighth grade school that could fit up to 1,500 students. Northern Cambria School District’s total enrollment as of the 2022-23 school year is 836 students.
Fisanick said that consolidating the buildings will make the district more fiscally responsible and allow it to share resources, save on operating costs and use its staff more efficiently.
The proposed addition to the side of the elementary/middle school building will allow more space for other academic pursuits, such as robotics, computer and information technologies, as well as related science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, she said.
Other planned improvements include a new stage; renovation and relocation of the arts suite; renovation of the mechanical room; electrical, plumbing and HVAC upgrades; and more.
The board took out a $10 million bond on the work late last year and plans to take another $10 million out for the rest of the financing that’s estimated to cost around $20 million.
This is in addition to an existing roughly $7 million in debt. Fisanick said half of that $7 million will be paid for by the state with promised PlanCon monies – a dormant reimbursement program for school construction projects.
In addition to that, the school’s taxes will go up evenly from 57.5 mills at this time to 64.37 mills in three years, continuing a trend that began around four years ago.
Fisanick provided the example of taxes on a property assessed at $35,000 increasing by $240 over the next three years, adding that the board is aware of the financial burden to the community.
Kevin Krug, a former Northern Cambria school board member, disagrees with the district’s approach.
“It just doesn’t make sense to spend that kind of money,” he said.
Krug spent two terms on the school board, starting in 2014, but stepped away after that. He noted that the district’s student population is projected to continue to decrease significantly throughout the next 10 years, and with the district’s declining tax base, adding that much debt could be detrimental to everyone.
Krug said he’s not necessarily against bringing the district’s students together under one roof, but he also thinks the high school building could continue to be operational with a few upgrades.
“I’m not totally against consolidation,” Krug said. “It’s the way they’re going about it. All we’re doing is asking them to compromise.”
Krug isn’t alone. Several community members have recently attended public meetings to voice their concerns about the project.
One of them is Mara Krumenacker, who said her stance on the issue is what helped her decide to run for school board this year. One of her main concerns is the increased tax burden on the community that the project will cause.
Fisanick said that options are still being weighed and that not all of the board members agree on the design of the work, although it’s already been decided that the swimming pool will stay and operation of that amenity may expand. The school directors are continuing to consider several add-ons that may adjust the cost of the project.
Another meeting on the subject is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the elementary/middle school building, and more information is available on the Northern Cambria website under the building project tab.
Fisanick also said that there is a tax calculator community members can use on the site, and she encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to her.
