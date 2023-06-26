NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria School District board voted on Monday to hire SitelogIQ as its construction manager to oversee the planned consolidation of the high school and the elementary/middle school into one building.
Board President Norma Krug and members Patrick Shell and Jay Bougher were against the action, which passed by a 6-3 vote taken at a special meeting.
“No, because of the timing,” Krug said with her vote. “As I said, I want to see ... if funding is available. I’d like to be able to get the funding we need, so I have to say ‘No’ right now, although SitelogIQ was my preference.”
Shell cited the same reasons for his “nay” vote.
In a related matter, a vote failed for a second time to pause the consolidation project until after the November election.
The project proposes closing the Northern Cambria High School building at 813 35th St. and moving its roughly 300 students to the elementary/middle school complex at 601 Joseph St.
It could include an addition to the elementary/middle school, an expanded gymnasium, a multipurpose room and more.
Shell, who was in favor of a pause, said he’s not against consolidation, but doesn’t feel that it’s the best move at this time.
Krug also voted to pause the project, citing a desire to see if the dormant state-funded PlanCon, a construction reimbursement program for schools, would help pay for the multi-million-dollar work.
State Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware, and state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia, introduced legislation earlier this year in the state House and the state Senate to revive PlanCon, according to Kearney’s office. The bills were referred to their respective chambers’ education committees and haven’t moved since.
Krug said after the meeting that although assistance may not come in the form of PlanCon, she’s hopeful some of the money listed in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget for public schools could help Northern Cambria.
Some community members have publicly expressed concern about the possible consolidation at several meetings. Many said that they would prefer that taxes not increase to cover the work, while others have argued that the high school is still usable.
At Monday’s meeting, the three public commenters spoke in favor of the consolidation and opposed an injunction request filed against the school board to halt any progress on the project.
According to documents shared with The Tribune-Democrat by one of the speakers, Diane Waksmunski, the lead plaintiffs in that case are school board candidates Kevin Krug, Gerard Krumenacker, Mara Krumenacker and Carol Lieb, and their attorney is Gary Jubas.
The group takes issue with the proposed tax increases, claims that there are unanswered questions about the work, and alleges that a majority on the school board is moving the consolidation forward against the public’s wishes.
Norma Krug said she could not comment on pending litigation.
A construction meeting regarding the project will be held at the elementary/middle school at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.