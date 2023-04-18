NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria School District building project is continuing with the construction document phase, Axis Architecture President Hank Tkacik told the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.
That includes the gymnasium addition and cafeteria redesign into a multipurpose room being listed as alternates to the total project when the bids come back and drawing up other documents.
“We’re currently working on drafts for the request for proposal for construction managers and clerks of the works,” Tkacik said.
These positions would help to bring the project to completion.
Tkacik said the construction document phase should be done around the end of May.
After that comes, the bid and code review section that will last roughly three months, followed by the opening of bids for the work that’s estimated to cost in excess of $20 million.
Proposed work includes renovations to the elementary/middle school complex and an addition to that structure so that students in kindergarten through 12th grade can attend classes in that building.
Some community members have been outspoken against the work, citing concerns about the tax increases to cover the costs and questioning the need for the schools to be consolidated.
A few of those individuals, such as Robert Westrick, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting again querying about why the district is pursuing a project that may be financially burdensome and increase the taxes by almost 7 mills throughout three years.
In a related matter, Northern Cambria finance director Roland Paronish provided a preliminary budget for the school directors’ review.
He said he’s budgeting revenues for the 2023-24 school year as $23.3 million and expenditures as $22.3 million, leaving a surplus of about $1 million.
This is with a proposed 2.5-mill increase.
“All in all, the budget looks good,” Paronish said.
After listening to the comments and reports, board member Patrick Shell told his colleagues that he would like to see a motion on the May agenda regarding a pause to the building project.
He noted the amount of people who’ve come out against the consolidation and that as a representative of the people he wants to make sure they’re heard.
Board member Michael Vasil said he respected Shell’s position, but stated the members have gone months without much movement on the work and in his opinion he’d prefer to get bids prepared and returned so the school directors have final numbers and can make a decision.
Board member Nora Hrubochak agreed.
“Instead of hypotheticals, I’d like some concrete numbers,” she said.
