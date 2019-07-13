NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Families from across the area flooded Philadelphia Avenue on Saturday for the fourth annual Northern Cambria Regional Heritage Festival.
Event organizers say the festival is meant to bring Cambria County communities together.
Judging by the crowd, they are inching toward that goal.
“We’re definitely getting the word out about the positivity that’s going on,” said Kathy Lamont, community development coordinator with Northern Cambria Community Development Corp.
“We want to come together as a county and have one voice and celebrating the heritage of the area is one way to do that,” Lamont said. “We have people who moved out of the area who make this their homecoming weekend.”
Food vendors dished out ice cream, sausages, burgers and fries.
The more than 100 vendors also included businesses, civic organizations, churches and craftspeople and live music.
Abbey McCann, a master degree student from Duquesne University, said she is gaining experience working as a festival intern.
“I do a lot of marketing for the festival,” she said. “Dealing with the public and seeing how people interact, helps with any sort of degree.”
Proceeds from the event will help fund next year’s festival.
