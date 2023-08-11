Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.