NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A new Safe Streets Program is coming to Northern Cambria Borough.
The Northern Cambria Police Department announced the initiative this week describing it as a "transformative endeavor aimed at fortifying community safety through cutting-edge police technology."
To implement this program, the department has acquired funding to introduce next generation camera software and expressed thanks to local businesses for donations to the cause.
In order to curb crime, the police are deploying the Plate Smart Vehicle Intelligence and an AI Overview Camera System that allows officers to swiftly and accurately identify stolen vehicles, vehicles associated with criminal activity and others connected to drug trafficking.
The system automatically scans vehicle plates and alerts officers in real-time to issues and integrates into the National Crime Information Center database.
