NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Rain didn’t keep the community away Monday evening at the Northern Cambria Police Department’s Cops, Kids and Community event.
According to police Chief Derek Stitt, the event was a way for the department to show the community what changes they had made to the police station and what services they had to offer.
“As far as I know, they never had anything like this before and I thought it would be a good thing for the community,” Stitt said.
Face-painting and temporary tattoos were available in areas where interviews and fingerprinting would normally take place.
While items such as bouncy houses, face-painting and coloring books and other items were available for children, Stitt said that the department was also going to help parents in attendance with the paperwork to replace license plates if needed and wanted the community to see the safe exchange zone installed outside in recent months.
“It’s not used enough, especially for custody exchanges,” he said.
Bryce and Anson Diehl were taking in the festivities with their parents, Brian and Colleen, and toddler brother Issac.
The boys, 8 and 4, excitedly took police-themed coloring books and other goodies from Mayor Lisa Mays, who greeted those who entered the new station. The pair said they liked the new station and were excited to see Kato and bounce in the bounce house.
Colleen Diehl said the family attended the event to support the department.
“It’s really important,” she said, adding that her husband works for a neighboring police department and is close with those in the department.
The highlight of the event were demonstrations by Kato, the newest member of the department.
Kato is a Belgian Malinois who joined the department officially this past month due to the fundraising efforts of the community.
He is partnered with Rusty Wills, a 3-year officer with the department, who joined Northern Cambria with previous K-9 experience.
Wills explained that Kato is a dual purpose K-9.
“So he’s a patrol purpose K-9, which means he can apprehend suspects and obviously bite, but our main goal with him is to find narcotics,” he said. “Drugs is our main issue. I don’t want young kids getting ahold of drugs and he’s going to help with that.
Kato and Wills have been out on calls five times together since Kato started last month including a search last weekend.
“It’s been awesome,” Wills said of his time with Kato.
Wills said events like Monday’s are important so that the community can meet Kato and see what he is doing.
“It’s very important for everyone to see him because the general public and businesses helped us get him, so I want everyone to understand that he is a police dog but he’s not an aggressive police dog,” he said.
