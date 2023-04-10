NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Plans to bring two footbridges to downtown Northern Cambria moved forward at Monday's borough council meeting.
Council members unanimously approved action authorizing borough engineers with Stiffler McGraw, of Hollidaysburg, to look into grant funding to renovate and reconstruct the two bridges.
The long-closed pedestrian bridge from the foot of Susquehanna Street and the former Cottonwood Street bridge would be refurbished with a grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s multimodal transportation fund.
Both connect borough neighborhoods with the Giant Eagle supermarket property.
“We’re hoping to get enough money to fix both bridges,” said Joseph Woods, public works superintendent.
He pointed out the convenient access the bridges would create for adjoining neighborhoods – especially the Susquehanna Street neighborhood. Residents there now have to travel about three-fourths of a mile over the Barr Avenue bridge to cross the West Branch Susquehanna River and reach the business district.
Councilman Don Ferguson hesitated before voting to authorize the grant search, but he said he supports the bridge work. Ferguson also voted against naming Stiffler McGraw as borough engineers.
“I wanted the bridges done,” he said.
In other matters, council authorized the engineering firm to apply for DCED Greenways, Trails & Recreation Program funding for improvements to the Northern Cambria North Complex Park.
The funding is from a COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act allocation that was already approved.
