NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria Municipal Authority learned on Wednesday that the vast majority of the money needed to pay for its new water treatment plant will come from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority funding.
The total cost of the project is expected to be about $13 million, according to Paul Weaver, the authority’s chairman.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced that the organization will receive a $10,610,696 grant and $1,128,459 loan to replace a mine source vault and construct a treatment plant at Miller Hollow.
“It’s a great day for Northern Cambria,” Weaver said. “It was great that PennVEST took the time and interest in us to help us secure the financing and loans we needed to supply Northern Cambria with state-of-the-art water treatment facilities, so the people there will have the quality and quantity of water needed for years in the future.”
All total, PennVEST will provide $269 million in grants and loans for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source projects in 10 counties, as part of this round of funding.
Northern Cambria’s project was the only one included from Cambria County.
“The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of our infrastructure, including water infrastructure,” Wolf said in a released statement. “Pennsylvanians have been leading the way in making responsible, reliable infrastructure improvements for years and this administration has been a proud partner to those communities.
"These investments will result in generational change to our clean water facilities and are representative of the many efforts of this administration to prioritize environmental stewardship and advancement.”
