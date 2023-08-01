EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Northern Cambria man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court on Tuesday after he was accused of shooting an unarmed man with an AR-15 rifle during an Oct. 10 dispute in Barr Township.
Robert James Spears, 20, entered a no-contest plea to recklessly endangering another person before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in June and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.
Also before Tulowitzki was Susan Heider, 72, of Johnstown.
She entered a guilty plea in June to purchase and receipt of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 18 to 36 months of incarceration, which will be served on house arrest.
Heider was arrested after a controlled buy was conducted by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, at which time she was found to be in possession of fentanyl, officials said.
