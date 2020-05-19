EBENSBURG – A Northern Cambria man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a second-degree felony charge of statutory sexual assault.
William Mackenzie Stein, 27, also entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges in three other cases against him – terroristic threats, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Stein was accused by Northern Cambria police in July 2019 of having sex with an underage girl and giving her marijuana. At the time, police alleged he admitted to having sex with the girl, but denied giving her marijuana and said she’d told him she was 19 years old.
He appeared in court Tuesday by video from Cambria County Prison before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker, who scheduled his sentencing for Aug. 11.
He was represented by public defender Kenneth Sottile.
