CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – A Northern Cambria man has died after crashing his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in West Carroll Township.
Brian Davis, 54, was traveling on Deveaux Street in the township on Sunday when his bike crossed the center line while rounding a curve and veered into the path of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The bike sideswiped the SUV, which was heading in the opposite direction on the same road, Lees said.
Davis, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken by EMS to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center for treatment, but was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m., Lees said.
Multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the upper torso were listed as the cause of Davis' death. Lees has ruled the death accidental.
