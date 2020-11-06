A Northern Cambria man was arraigned on Thursday, accused of strangling a woman and then pulling a knife threatening to slice her throat, authorities said.
Northern Cambria police charged Warren Dewayne Hubbard, 53, of the 1000 block of 38th Street, with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a reported dispute between Hubbard and a woman involving a knife at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The disputed was reportedly about Hubbard not taking his medication.
Hubbard allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her to the ground and strangled her while threatening to kill her, the complaint said.
Hubbard allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and told her “I’ll slit your throat,” the complaint said.
The woman was able to take away the knife and call 911.
Hubbard was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.