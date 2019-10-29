A Northern Cambria Borough man was jailed Tuesday, accused of punching and choking a woman during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Matthew Robert Winslow, 32, of Cherry Ridge Terrace, with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman arrived home at 3:15 p.m. to find Winslow in the apartment. Winslow was barred from the apartment as part of his bond conditions from an earlier case.
Winslow allegedly punched her, knocking her to the ground and then choked her. The woman said she broke free, ran upstairs and smashed a second floor window, thinking that she would have to jump out, the complaint said.
She was able to call a friend who helped her to get out of the apartment. Winslow was gone when troopers arrived.
Winslow was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison on $50,000 percentage bond.
