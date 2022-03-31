NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Northern Cambria school officials met Wednesday during a public workshop to hold what they described as “extremely preliminary” discussion on combining the high school into the elementary/middle school.
Board member Danyelle Hoover, President April Fry, second Vice President Nora Hrubochak and Superintendent Laura Fisanick met with Axis Architecture President Hank Tkacik, who provided additional information.
“We’re looking for the ‘pie-in-the-sky’ at this stage,” Tkacik said.
Once that’s done, he’ll “bring things back to reality.”
Prior to this, Tkacik has provided an update to the full board and met with the district administrators to discuss how this would work.
Fisanick said the conversation she was involved in was great.
There’s a variety of options the Northern Cambria leaders are considering but they stressed that the project is still in the earliest stages.
However, Hrubochak said the matter has been considered for years. The high school was built in the early 1960s.
Population decline is a leading driver for combining the schools, although the members noted that Northern Cambria isn’t experiencing this factor any worse than anyone else in the region.
“We have a lot of space for the number of kids we have,” Hrubochak said.
At this time, there are 824 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade.
If the district leaders decided to move forward with the combination – bringing the high school learners to the 170,000-square-foot elementary/middle school – the main concept the members and superintendent want is “schools within the school.”
According to sketches Tkacik brought with him, the middle school would be flanked by the elementary and high schools in their own wings.
A key factor for the group on Wednesday was keeping the students, especially the oldest and youngest, separated.
There will be some shared spaces.
Some of the improvements to the elementary/middle school would include a possible addition for more space, updated infrastructure, expanding the auditorium by taking part of the cafeteria and renovating that lunchroom so all grades could use it.
Fry said it seems like the building is almost set up to incorporate this plan.
Tkacik agreed.
“A lot of things seem to be falling into place,” he said.
One of the main concerns addressed was the need for adequate practice space for athletics at every level.
Ideas about keeping just the high school gymnasium and renovating it, to building a new space at the elementary/middle school, were talked about.
Thus far, Hoover said she loves what she’s hearing.
The option the group is considering would be roughly $28 million, but again, they pointed to the fact that everything is preliminary and the total will vary on final decisions.
“We also need to get feedback from our financial adviser for a district this size,” Fry said.
While wrapping up, Fisanick cautioned the school board members that there are soft costs, such as furniture, to consider, as well as the possibility of mitigation of hazardous materials, such as asbestos.
The next step is for the district to hire on a surveyor.
Tkacik said he’d help with recommendations.
