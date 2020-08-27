Northern Cambria police Chief Jeffrey John Kopsic has been suspended following last week’s alcohol-related crash in Loretto Borough, The Tribune-Democrat has confirmed.
Northern Cambria Borough Mayor Lisa Tomallo Mays suspended Kopsic on Thursday effective Tuesday, borough solicitor Timothy Burns said.
Borough council will now decide Kopsic’s fate, he said.
Charges were filed on Wednesday against Kopsic, 43, of Nicktown. State police in Ebensburg charged him with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and a traffic violation.
According to a a criminal complaint, Kopsic was driving a 2011 Ford truck on Sunday when the vehicle crashed on Columbus Street.
Troopers reported that they found numerous empty Miller Lite beer cans inside the truck bed and immediately adjacent to the passenger side of the vehicle. Also found was a cardboard Miller Lite box.
Kopsic was in the back of an ambulance being treated for a head injury when troopers asked him if he had been drinking.
He replied, “Last night at my camp. But I stopped at 4 o’clock this morning,” the complaint said.
Kopsic was taken to Miner’s Medical Center, in Hastings, where his blood alcohol content was tested at .18%, the complaint said.
It is not the first time Kopsic has been suspended.
In December 2013, Kopsic was suspended from his role as Cresson Borough police chief, but the reason was never made public, Tribune-Democrat archives show.
After that suspension, Kopsic – who at the time had served 12 years with the department and five years as chief – refused to sign a settlement agreement with borough officers in exchange for his resignation.
The agreement included $2,500 for unpaid benefits, vacation time, sick days and six months worth of health care premiums.
Cresson Borough officials eventually filed a petition in 2014 seeking Cambria County court intervention to enforce the settlement agreement.
Later that year, Judge Patrick Kiniry granted the borough’s petition and ordered Kopsic to sign it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.