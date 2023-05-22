NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria School District building project took a large step forward at the May meeting – construction documents were authorized to be put out to bid.
“At this point the purpose of putting the building project out to bid is to truly understand what we can afford as a school district,” Superintendent Laura Fisanick said. “The board is being fiscally as responsible as they can.”
The main project involves consolidating the high school into the elementary/middle school and renovating the complex with much of the other work listed as add-alternates.
That means the board can pick the portions of the project it wants to do instead of committing to the entire scope of the work.
Fisanick said that includes several different pieces, such as the expansion of the gymnasium at the elementary/middle school and renovations related to creation of a multi-purpose room.
Bids will go out in June and be due in July or August.
Submitted documents should not allow for more than 10% in change orders, according to the motion.
The groundbreaking is still scheduled for October.
In a related matter, the board voted against ceasing the consolidation project until after the November general election.
The school directors also passed the proposed budget with a 2.5-mill tax increase, bringing the total rate to 60 mills.
For a house assessed at $20,000, the annual increase would be about $50, Fisanick said. Revenues are estimated at about $23 million and expenditures at roughly $22.9 million.
The document is on display until June, when it’ll be voted on for final approval.
