NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The $2.1 million budget approved Monday by Northern Cambria Borough Council holds the line on taxes and provides funding for another full-time police officer.
The police section brought the only discussion prior to the unanimous vote to approve the budget after Mayor Lisa Mays raised concerns about a $21,000 cut in funding for part-time police wages.
Borough Manager Claudine Nagle and council President Wilbur Kelly explained that the line items for full-time wages and the police chief’s pay were raised to allow for a fourth full-time officer on the schedule.
The borough’s total police budget went up from $299,950 for 2021 to $324,696 for 2022.
Kelly commended police Chief Derek Smith for developing the work schedule that allows for another full-time officer.
“I did not support you,” Kelly said. “You know that. I made a mistake. You are doing a good job. Maybe that’s what was needed.”
Council Vice President James Rocco said he wasn’t sure about the limit on part-time hours.
“We’ll let it stand and we’ll see how it works out,” Rocco said, adding that the spending can be reviewed and changes ordered during the year.
Council also voted Monday to buy two new police cruisers for a total of $52,600 using funds from the police capital account.
In other matters, council approved road closings from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 for the Hope Fire Company Christmas parade and from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 for the Spangler Legacy Christmas parade.
The meeting also included a heated debate about funding for the next steps in developing a community park at the former North Complex ballfields. The fields are no longer used and the Northern Cambria Recreation Commission has proposed developing a park with pavilions and other features, commission representative Candace Maree said.
After lengthy debate that included members shouting across the council table, no action was taken on the park.
