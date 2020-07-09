NORTHERN CAMBRIA – A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday afternoon officially marked the beginning of repairs to a Cambria County-owned bridge in Northern Cambria.
The North Spangler Bridge, also known as County Bridge No. 4 or the Barr Avenue Bridge, which carries Barr Avenue over the West Branch Susquehanna River, is one of the last few county-owned bridges on the schedule for repairs, county officials said.
Eight other county-owned bridges that were classified as "structurally deficient" have been repaired or replaced since 2017.
“I’m excited here today because we’re coming toward the end of our plan,” Cambria County Commissioner B.J. Smith said.
In recent years, water has penetrated into the subsurfaces of the road leading up to the bridge, according to officials from Hollidaysburg-based Keller Engineers, the engineering firm handling the project. When that water freezes in the winter and expands, the pavement is damaged. Also, hairline cracks have begun to form in the concrete bridge deck itself, directly above the bridge’s beam joints.
Repairs will include removing the existing pavement of the roadway leading up to both ends of the bridge, installing subsurface drainage systems and putting down new pavement. The bridge deck will be sealed with an epoxy coating to fill the cracks and keep water out.
The contractor for the project is Mar-Allen Concrete Products, of Ephrata, Lancaster County. Construction is expected to begin within the next two weeks and to wrap up by Aug. 19.
“A plan is in place,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said, “and you’ll see – all of our bridges will be taken care off. Today’s another exciting day. We’re taking care of our infrastructure here in Cambria County.”
The cost of the project is expected to be around $80,000 – and paid for by state funding acquired through Act 44 of 2007. Other recent or planned county-owned bridge repair projects are or were funded through Act 89 of 2013, which allowed counties to collect a $5 fee on each vehicle registration in the county.
Plans are being finalized for repairs to the Creslo-St. Michael Bridge on Lake Road in Sidman and the Van Ormer Bridge on Foster Road near Fallentimber; construction is scheduled for the summer of 2021. The replacement of the Red Mill Bridge on Red Mill Road in Blacklick Township, the last bridge on the county’s list, is in the preliminary design phase.
When all of Cambria County’s bridges are repaired, Smith said, “the money that’s collected (through Act 89), we’re going to keep it going. We’re going to try to take half for a bridge fund – it generates about $700,000 a year. We’re going to take the other half and give it back to the communities as more county liquid fuels money.”
