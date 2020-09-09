NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Cambria County officials cut a ribbon Wednesday to officially mark the reopening of a Northern Cambria bridge that had been closed for repairs.
“We’re taking care of our infrastructure here in Cambria County,” said President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
The county-owned North Spangler Bridge, also known as County Bridge No. 4 and the Barr Avenue Bridge, which carries Barr Avenue over the West Branch Susquehanna River near Northern Cambria Elementary School, had been closed for repairs since early July.
Water had penetrated into the subsurfaces of the road leading up to the bridge, according to officials from Hollidaysburg-based Keller Engineers, the engineering firm that handled the project. When that water froze in the winter and expanded, the pavement was damaged. Also, hairline cracks had begun to form in the concrete bridge deck itself, directly above the bridge’s beam joints.
Repairs included removal of the existing pavement of the roadway leading up to both ends of the bridge, installation of subsurface drainage systems and addition of new pavement.
The bridge deck was sealed with an epoxy coating to fill the cracks and keep water out.
The contractor for the project was Mar-Allen Concrete Products, of Ephrata, Lancaster County. The project cost about $80,000, paid for with funding acquired through Act 44 of 2007.
