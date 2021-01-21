North Star School District will hold kindergarten registration Feb. 15 for children who will enter kindergarten in the fall at North Star Central Elementary, 1215 Morris Ave., Boswell.
Children must be 5 years old before the first day of school to be eligible. Children will undergo a brief screening evaluation during registration.
Parents should come to the elementary school office to pick up registration packets.
Call 814-629-5627 to schedule an appointment.
