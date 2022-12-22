BOSWELL, Pa. – What started out as a classroom activity to encourage students’ community involvement has turned into a multi-year philanthropic endeavor for North Star Middle School teacher Jake Klukaszewski.
Last year, the sixth-grade teacher started “Philanthropy Fridays,” in which he replaced a normal curriculum every other Friday with activities to benefit the area.
Those ranged from creating and sending cards to hospital workers to writing letters of appreciation to active-duty military members.
“I did this so that they could see first-hand that they could make a difference outside of the classroom, even at a young age,” Klukaszewski said.
This year, when the opportunity arose to transfer to a seventh-grade role, the geography teacher took the chance because it meant keeping the Friday activities and working with the same group of students.
“I was really happy when they offered it to me,” Klukaszewski said. “I had such a good year with them last year.”
Two notable events from this term have been a toy drive that benefited the Salvation Army and a canned food and nonperishable collection for the Catholic Charities of Johnstown, which brought in more than 250 items
“We’ve done a lot of philanthropy Fridays,” seventh-grader Sydney Lasure said. “I thought it was a good idea because I like to help out with the community.”
Her favorite thus far has been the toy drive because she knows how much it helps.
Her classmate Chris Beltz said he enjoyed the canned goods collection best because he knows what it’s like to have food readily accessible, and wants to make sure others don’t go hungry.
“It’s really cool to be involved,” he said.
Both students said after leaving Klukaszewski’s classroom that they plan to continue participating in charitable endeavors because they enjoy helping people.
“I think if you start this young and see that you can make a difference, you can carry this all through life,” the teacher said.
