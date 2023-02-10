RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. – An area teacher has recently published her first book as a way to help youth who are struggling to cope with their emotions.
Amanda Harrington, 30, of Richland Township, self-published “The Beginner’s Guide to Creating Calm: Middle School Edition” last month as a guide for teens to incorporate coping strategies.
“This guide was created for middle school students looking to incorporate more coping strategies into their daily routines, but it is also suitable for high school students or even adults who want to create a greater sense of calm in their lives,” she said.
“It includes a very brief introduction to anxiety/excessive worry, how to identify things that trigger these feelings and a bunch of strategies you can use either to try to avoid increased stress or to bring yourself down if you are already escalated.”
Harrington graduated from Greater Johnstown High School in 2011 with the intention of becoming an English teacher.
“After completing my undergraduate degree in secondary English education, I switched gears and found an interest in special education, specifically working with students who have a hard time behaviorally,” she said.
“I went back to school to get my master’s degree in special education, and after a year in alternative education, I found my place at North Star Middle School as an emotional/autistic support teacher.”
Harrington said she is in her fifth year as a teacher at North Star Middle School and is always looking for resources for her students, while also trying to increase her knowledge of all the techniques that are out there.
“After my step-sister, Heather Hrivnak, created a book about various math strategies for her students, I decided to experiment with a book of my own that would hopefully help not only my students, but all who want to learn more about coping strategies,” she said.
She noted that the book was written with those in their teenage years in mind, but she also incorporated language that would appeal to older students and adults who were beginning their journeys to better managing their emotions.
“I went through a period of time where I struggled a lot with my mental health. I also work with students who are experiencing some of the same things, and I realized there was a greater need for discussions surrounding mental health and how to appropriately cope with unpleasant feelings,” Harrington said of the book.
“I hope people gain a better insight into strategies they can use every day that may help alleviate stress before it builds up. I also want those currently struggling to know things will change. It may be bad now, but it won’t always be that way. You are capable of breaking thought patterns and then using your experience to positively influence those around you.”
Harrington lives in Richland Township with her husband, Eric, and son, Cade.
The family also recently adopted a dog, Harper, who she says she has been working with in order to coordinate some pet-therapy sessions into her classroom.
Harrington’s book is available on Amazon.
