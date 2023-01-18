Kindergarten registration for North Star School District will be held on Feb. 20 at North Star Central Elementary School, 1215 Morris Ave., Boswell.
Eligible children must be at least 5 years of age before the first day of school in the 2023-24 school year.
To schedule an appointment for registration, call Sherry Berkebile at 814-629-5627.
Registration packets can be picked up at the school and must be completed the day before registration. A brief screening evaluation for the children will be done as well.
