BOSWELL – North Star School District will hold the line on taxes next year – and for now, remain in a holding pattern with plans for its district consolidation project, school officials said.
The district’s original plan called for taxes to rise by approximately 1 mill in 2020-2021 to help cover the cost to transition from three school buildings to two by closing the Kantner Middle School and expanding the elementary in Boswell.
“But with the coronavirus and so many unknowns right now, we’re going to hold the line. The community is dealing with a lot right now. We don’t ever want to put too much burden on them if we can avoid it,” Superintendent Louis Lepley said.
Given some of the savings the district is projected to see with the campus remaining closed over the past two months, those funds should be able to be rolled over into the next year’s spending plan to help cover future costs, he said.
As tentatively adopted, North Star’s 2020-2021 budget will be $20.4 million, down approximately $900,000 from the current year’s spending plan.
Lepley said the exact savings won’t be known until the end of the year, but he anticipates lowered propane fuel costs will result in a significant savings to the district that administrators will be able to carry over into the upcoming year.
At least three retirements are also anticipated. While all three positions will be replaced, that will add up to a significant savings as well.
“At this point, with schools being closed, we think we’ll see some real savings compared to our (original projections). But it remains to be seen how much,” he said.
As for the consolidation project, that will be on hold until at least 2021, he said.
Middle school students – assuming state coronavirus guidelines allow it – will spend the entire upcoming year at the aging building, Lepley said.
The project remains in the property surveying phase with final design scheduled to follow, he said.
