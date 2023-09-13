BOSWELL, Pa. – Another change order for the North Star High School HVAC and lighting project was approved by the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.
This time, the amount was about $64,000 to add lighting fixtures and controls to the remaining classrooms and library area of the second floor.
“If it needs to be done, it has to be done,” board Vice President Michael Revak said Wednesday about the updates. “We’re there for the kids – to make it better.”
The board approved the initial work in April at a cost of more than $1 million, the majority of which is being covered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, to install new ceiling tiles, lighting and air conditioning in the classrooms of the high school’s upper floor.
Revak noted that the air conditioning is a needed improvement, and he said he would like to see it installed in every building.
In June, another change order for roughly $67,000 was approved by the group to extend the lighting and ceiling work to the high school’s second-floor hallway as well.
Louis Lepley, district superintendent, said Darr Construction Inc. and Leverknight Electric “did such a nice job” so far that the school directors decided to add the upgrades to the areas left out of the original plan, such as the library and a few other rooms.
Also handled under infrastructure was a discussion about the elementary school roof.
The warranty on the roof is about to expire, and the board needs to decide how to handle the aging building.
“We’ve have a couple companies come in and give us some options moving forward,” Lepley said.
Options range from installing a separate coating placed on the existing roof to extend the life of the structure and warranty to undergoing a complete replacement.
Tuscano Maher Roofing was previously brought in to inspect the roof and reported, according to Lepley, that the structure is in good shape for its age, although a handful of spots need to be addressed.
Lepley said he’s unsure of the route the board is leaning, but he said extending the life of the roof seems more applicable as the district continues to explore other buildings and grounds, such as combining the middle school and the elementary school in the future.
Lepey stressed that state funding options, such as the mothballed PlanCon, would be a great help to help schools with aging infrastructure and building issues.
In other business, the group approved a memorandum of understanding with the North Star Education Association for an adjustment to the salary step schedule.
By doing so, teachers at the district will have one step, or salary level, eliminated this year and next, advancing them faster through the pay scale.
The teacher’s union has presented options such as this to the school directors before, making the case amid the ongoing teacher shortage that if North Star could become more competitive with surrounding schools on pay; more teachers may stay there longer or pass on other opportunities.
Lepley said the board’s personnel and negotiation committees worked “tirelessly” with the education association to construct this deal.
“Both sides seem to be very happy,” Lepley said.
The union still needs to vote on the action.
