BOSWELL, Pa. – It took three motions to get North Star School District’s budget passed at Tuesday’s meeting due to a discrepancy about what rate to set millage.
The initial action set new finances at $23,300,533 with a tax increase from 36.36 mills to 38.5 mills – a recommendation from business manager Brandon Studer.
That failed 5-4 with school directors Robbie Bloom, Kathy Shaffer, Cindy West, Gina Wiedenhoft and Martin Blough voting against it.
Bloom then introduced a new motion with a smaller tax hike of .74 mills.
“I know it’s unfortunate and nobody likes taxes,” Studer said, “but, if we continue to move it half a mill or .74, all it’s going to do is make us do it 10 years in a row instead of five.”
He argued that the district is struggling with three buildings, and without an increase to the Act 1 index of 38.5 mills a few years in a row, the feasibility of affording the combination of the middle school into the elementary school, as discussed for several years, would take much longer than necessary.
Studer said raising millage to the index now would allow North Star to shorten the timeframe taxes have to go up to afford the multi-million-dollar work.
Bloom said that the middle school is still usable and that there are projects that can be done to increase the usefulness of that building.
“When there is value left in that building, you need to push this timeline back a few years,” he said, adding that he thinks this would put the district in better financial standing for the combination of the schools.
The second motion also failed 5-4 with members Lance Shawley, Colleen DeLuca, Brandon Fulmer, Michael Revak and Wiedenhoft voting against it.
Bloom then made the third budget motion, setting the new rate at 37.4 mills – a 1.04 increase – that passed 5-4 with Shawley, DeLuca, Fulmer and Revak dissenting and Bloom, Wiedenhoft, Blough, Shaffer and West voting in favor of the action.
Another matter the board handled was approving a $67,000 change order for the HVAC project at the high school.
This was an adjustment to the motion, allowing the superintendent or business manger authorization to approve change orders for the work up to $10,000.
Studer advised the group that on Tuesday, he received a recommendation from the contractors to replace the lighting and ceiling tiles in the hallways on the second floor. These items are already being replaced in the classrooms.
It was decided to approve the adjustment to speed up the project and collect a savings on new LED lighting.
Another motion passed by the board involved advertising for bid a thruway project at the elementary this summer.
Superintendent Louis Lepley said it was recommended by the Pennsylvania State Police to install an emergency exit lane from the building because, at this time, the road leads to a closed-in lot.
The idea would be to position the new thoroughfare at the edge of the parking area and connect it to Mississippi Street.
The group also approved the memorandum of understanding with the North Star Education Association for an early retirement offer, expanding the eligibility.
