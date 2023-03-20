BOSWELL, Pa. – Within the course of North Star School Board’s recent meeting, the directors approved a wage adjustment for maintenance workers, discussed a memorandum of understanding with the North Star Education Association and the possibility of hiring an educational coach.
Superintendent Louis Lepley explained the maintenance situation.
“It will allow us to recognize individuals coming in with experience in the field to adjust their starting wage,” he said.
Lepley compared this to the step process of teachers, more experience amounts to a higher beginning rate.
Prior to the motion, a maintenance worker’s starting wage was $11.25 an hour.
Board solicitor Michael Barbera said that if a new employee is hired at a higher rate than an existing worker, that current employee would receive a pay adjustment.
Lepley said North Star did have one vacancy in the maintenance department because of wages.
As for the memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ union, the board presented a one-time early retirement incentive last month and the document was returned with amendments.
Marty Blough, board president, said the offer was not open to changes – one was to add the offer into the existing contract.
He recommended a motion to have Barbera reply and let the education association know the counteroffer is a non-starter.
Although he couldn’t provide specifics, Lepley said the memorandum of understanding dealt with extended benefits after retirement.
Before the vote, Blough told members that the existing offer would benefit several teachers in the district and Lepley noted that there are others at North Star this would help.
The board approved the recommended action unanimously, with one absence.
In other business, the school directors discussed the possibility of hiring an educational coach to help the teachers prepare for state-required standardized testing.
This matter was brought up by board member Kathy Shaffer.
She addressed the lower scores the district has experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to schools across the state, and outlined how the position would help North Star educators.
She recommended beginning with English language arts at the middle school and move on to other subjects and grade levels.
“Just something to think about,” Shaffer said.
Lepley said he thought the idea would benefit North Star.
The board agreed to discuss a job description and possibly vote on the matter in April.
