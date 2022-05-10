BOSWELL, Pa. – Potential renovations at North Star Middle School were again addressed by the North Star School District board of directors at Tuesday’s meeting.
What’s stalled the work is not having the money secured to pay for it.
“The thing that is holding us up on that project at all is having the millage in place,” district Business Manager Brandon Studer said.
That’s why the board passed a proposed final budget Tuesday with a possible tax increase.
The district’s current rate is 34.70 mills, and the board is weighing an increase to 36.36 mills.
However, Superintendent Louis Lepley stressed that that raise isn’t locked in, but something to consider. The final budget will be voted on in June.
Next year’s finances are projected to have a slight deficit with a total revenue of $19,806,200, including $18,806,200 plus an injected $1 million of ESSER pandemic relief funding. The budget projects $21,982,094 in expenses, including $19,982,094 with an extra $2 million reserve for unexpected costs.
Lepley said that if there was a tax increase, the extra funds would be used for renovations in the district.
One possible focus is the middle school project that’s been in consideration for several years. The building needs several infrastructure upgrades, such as a new roof and an HVAC system.
Studer laid out the details for the possible cost and the millage it’d take to get there to the board on Tuesday.
The middle school renovations would run North Star about $20 million, and the school directors would have to increase the millage rate by seven points to borrow that amount. That would have to happen rapidly throughout the next few years.
Studer said even if the board increased taxes by 1.66 mills this year, 1.81 mills the next year and 1.75 mills the year after that – the maximums under the Act 1 index – they’d get close to the cost, but wouldn’t meet it.
“We’re running out of time to put that millage in place,” he said.
North Star officials were told that there’s a six-year life expectancy on much of the equipment in the middle school. This is the fourth of those six years.
Expanding the elementary school and combining the two sets of students there is another project that’s been considered by the group. But that would likely cost as much as the renovations for the middle school, Studer said.
He and Lepley have a call scheduled for Thursday to discuss their options with Mechanicsburg architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, which did a feasibility study on the work three years ago.
