BOSWELL – North Star High School is set to get cooler during the upcoming school year.
The school board directors approved work on Tuesday to install new HVAC units on the roof that will provide electrical air conditioning to the second floor, gymnasium, cafeteria and auditorium.
“The idea was to just get as much done in the high school with the amount of money we have,” business manager Brandon Studer said.
The total for that work and the electrical came in at $1.2 million, a number both Studer and the board were pleased with, he said, because they were expecting significantly more.
North Star will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to pay for the majority of the work, with the district having to cover about $200,000.
In addition to the electrical air conditioning, the HVAC units will provide gas heat to the building.
The HVAC contract was awarded to Darr Construction Inc. for $997,700, and Levernight Electric won the bid for the electrical work in the amount of $222,850.
In other business, there was no discussion on a memorandum of understanding regarding an early retirement incentive for teachers.
Board President Martin Blough said there hadn’t been any movement since the last discussion.
However, he broached the subject of the school directors opening up conversations with teachers about improving district operations and discussing any other issues.
After talking about the issue, the group agreed that would be a good idea and that the negotiating committee shouldn’t handle those meetings.
Also covered was high school Principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski’s suggestion to incentivize extracurricular participation by allowing students who engage in those activities to start their day later than other learners.
Kiesnowski said the school has an attendance issue and the number of students signing up for extracurricular groups could use a boost.
He wants to address both matters with this incentive.
The initiative would start next school year on a trial basis and the principal’s office would track eligibility.
Hearing no objections, Kiesnowski said he’d add the program to the student handbook and present that document for approval at a later date.
Joshua Byers can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
