BOSWELL – A plan that would narrow North Star’s district-wide buildings from four to two took a step forward this week.
And now, board members are turning to a Mechanicsburg-based firm to help them narrow down two options that would either eliminate North Star’s elementary or middle school or expand and renovate the other building.
Superintendent Louis Lepley said both buildings have a list of needs, including roof work at the middle school, and it would likely cost $30 million to address them in the coming years.
But estimates provided by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates indicate the district could close one of the schools and the administration building and upgrade and expand the other school at a price tag of approximately $39 million.
“The entire board seems to be in agreement that our best option is to narrow the district down to two buildings,” Lepley said, noting that while the project price tag would likely be higher, it would provide operational and maintenance savings to North Star over the long run. “The question now is which option makes the most sense, and that’s why we’re looking for more information from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh (and Associates).”
Both options have unique needs to address, and their own share of benefits, he said.
The elementary school property is large enough that a less-costly, one-story addition could be built to house middle school students, while the middle school property would likely require a multi-story addition because of nearby wetlands, he said.
But adding on to the elementary would also require a full-sized gym, Lepley said.
Both existing buildings would need full infrastructure overhauls – new, energy efficient lighting, HVAC upgrades and other work – and those are some of the costs that the architecture and engineering firm will delve into before it presents its findings to the board during the upcoming school year, he said.
As planned, the district’s board will have costs and proposed layouts to review before making decisions on which step to take, and which building to eventually close, Lepley said.
If all goes according to plan, the board would be able to vote on an option by June 2020, and then begin navigating the project through the planning phase soon after, he said.
