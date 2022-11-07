BOSWELL, Pa. – The national teacher shortage, salaries and years of service were addressed by the North Star Education Association at Tuesday's North Star school board meeting.
Dozens of teachers packed the elementary school's library, some having to stand due to the crowd, to listen in as these topics were introduced by NSEA President Dustin DeLuca.
"We wanted to bring up a couple issues with our current economy, our current set-up – how the teacher shortage is affecting our school district," he said.
North Star dealt with a lack of teachers prior to the start of the fall term, with a science educator spot open at the high school until Ashley Benton was hired to fill it at the October meeting.
DeLuca said the important points he wanted to make to the board are the ability to maintain the teaching staff and hire new teachers when needed.
He provided a slideshow presentation that lasted about 20 minutes and included the topics of starting salaries compared to neighboring districts – North Star uses an experience-based step process to hire, with the first tier being roughly $35,000 – and the fact that a majority of the current staff have been there for less than 10 years.
Board President Marty Blough was impressed with the civics and government teacher's presentation.
"I think he did an excellent job," he said afterward.
Blough noted that the board was mostly aware of the issues brought to them on Tuesday, such as the national teacher shortage, but thought the meeting was very productive.
Michael Revak, vice president, said the teachers have a valid point with their concerns and the board is going to work with them on these issues.
One way the board plans to continue to have a direct line to the North Star educators is to add a teacher representative to the board. The non-voting member would attend the monthly meetings and provide a regular report.
