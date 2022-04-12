BOSWELL, Pa. – After approving a move to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference (LHAC) in February, the North Star School Board voted on Tuesday to rescind their membership there and instead join the Inter County Conference (ICC).
“Within the LHAC, things have not necessarily gone exactly how things were presented,” high school Principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski said during the meeting, “which has given us a lot of concerns about whether or not it’s truly in the best interest of our athletic programs to engage in that conference.”
One of those changes is that the ICC reached out to the WestPAC schools again and offered membership for all sports.
When the proposal was initially made, it was just for football.
Kiesnowski said moving all teams to the same conference is preferable and what North Star wanted in the beginning.
Additionally, he told the board that the district has more similarities with schools in the ICC compared to the Laurel Highlands and that at this time they are all Class 1A or 2A teams.
Earlier this year, several Somerset County schools approved moves to the LHAC out of the WestPAC, effectively putting an end to that conference for football.
That is now changed.
Meyersdale Area and Berlin Brothersvalley school districts have already approved a move to the ICC this month and Conemaugh Township Area has voted to join the Heritage Conference.
“I’ve talked with a lot of coaches – mixed opinions,” Kiesnowski said. “There’s certainly some travel involved with the ICC.”
However, the high school principal added that North Star already goes to some of those schools already.
Gina Widenhoft, board member, asked if Kiesnowski recommended the move and he said he did because it’s in the district’s best interest.
Before the vote, Kiesnowski said the worst case scenario is that the membership is on a two-year basis.
If it doesn’t work out, the district can go back to the drawing board.
This action will apply to the 2023-24 school year.
Another issue brought up at the meeting was the multimillion-dollar middle school project.
The board watched a building and grounds video that listed various issues with the structure, from the need for a roof replacement to necessary HVAC and plumbing upgrades.
This topic has been brought up in the past, as recently as October, but no action has been taken.
Brandon Studer, district business manager, said a main problem at the middle school is equipment reaching the end of its life expectancy.
Board President Marty Blough recommended the school directors seriously revisit the topic after this year’s budget is passed.
