BOSWELL, Pa. – By unanimous vote, the North Star School Board approved the dismissal of girls varsity soccer coach Kelsey Walker at the Tuesday meeting.
They then approved the hire of existing coach Eva McDannell to replace her and brought on elementary Principal Renee Lepley to serve as the administrator and assistant girls soccer coach.
The board cited low participation as the reason for these changes.
“We were just in a situation where we were concerned if we’d have enough (players) to have a season,” high school principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski said.
Both of these items were moved into an executive session prior to being voted on, and at the beginning of the meeting assistant girls soccer coach Kara West addressed the board.
She asked for clarity on the coaching situation because she said she had heard a lot of rumors, including that she may become the head coach, a position she isn’t comfortable with.
As the discussion continued, West was asked if she’d like to continue being a paid coach, and she said she may prefer to step down and help as a volunteer instead.
West sat in on the executive session for a time and afterward Kiesnowski said her role moving forward is her decision to make.
Other athletic changes approved at Tuesday’s meeting included approval to enter into a cooperative sponsorship of junior high soccer with Somerset Christian School starting this season and to do the same for the girls varsity soccer program beginning the 2023-24 season.
The board also passed a motion to move all high school home baseball games to the community park baseball field in Ferrellton, along U.S. Route 30.
Louis Lepley, district superintendent, said the reason for this is because the varsity baseball coach wants to install pitching and hitting cages, and there isn’t enough room where the students play next to the football field.
There’s a size and infield material concern at the current diamond as well.
Lepley said the park complex – where other North Star teams, such as the softball teams, play – was installed for the school district to use.
In other business, Lepley let the school directors know that he and business manager Brandon Studer will have monetary figures and plans for the possible future consolidation of district buildings at the October meeting.
He said he and Studer have met several times with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates and have narrowed down the options to two they’re happy with.
“I’m pleased with their work,” Lepley said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.