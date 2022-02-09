BOSWELL, Pa. – The North Star School Board voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to enter the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, leaving the WestPAC.
“We’ve been going down this athletic conference rabbit hole for about a year,” high school Principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski said.
He added that the WestPAC hasn’t served North Star’s needs.
Board member Colleen DeLuca asked if the move would affect all sports, and Kiesnowski said it would, noting that this would likely help programs such as wrestling and soccer.
Another point he made for leaving the WestPAC was that recent co-ops between teams have left holes in the district’s schedule.
Kiesnowski said continuing to participate in the WestPAC and not having junior varsity games has hurt North Star as well.
Other options the district has examined were the Inter-County Conference, the Heritage Conference or setting up its own.
Kiesnowski said he’s worked closely with neighboring Somerset County schools, such as Berlin Brothersvalley and Conemaugh Township Area, to find the best fit.
As he spoke on the matter, the principal handed the board members a sheet of paper breaking down the other LHAC schools into sections.
North Star would fall into the southern tier.
While discussing the matter, some board members asked where schools North Star typically plays, such as Shade-Central City and Rockwood Area, were.
Kiesnowski said they will be on their own.
Board member Robbie Bloom raised a concern about how far away some of the schools listed on Kiesnowski’s sheet, such as Tyrone, were, but the principal assured him that when schedules were made, geographic distance would be taken into account.
North Star’s decision to join the LHAC is part of an ongoing expansion of the conference, which the 13 member schools have approved.
However, if only some of the schools considering joining do so, that may mean the LHAC members will have to explore other options, conference Chairman Scott Close previously told The Tribune-Democrat.
At this time, there are about 28 schools considering application to the Laurel Highlands conference. However, which those are hasn’t been revealed.
