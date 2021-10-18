EVERETT, Pa. – Several departments battled a church fire Saturday in Everett.
The North Spring Christian Church, located on North Spring Street, was damaged by the afternoon fire.
Firefighters from Everett, Bedford, New Enterprise, Saxton and Breezewood responded.
A damage estimate has not yet been released.
The response effort temporarily forced the closure of North Spring Street between Main and First streets, which reopened after the blaze was extinguished.
