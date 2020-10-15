A Mexican-inspired fast food chain with a “Live Mas” motto is apparently planning to build in Somerset Township.

A sign was added on an undeveloped lot near Tractor Supply Co. on North Center Avenue that advertises the development of a Taco Bell.

A date the chain’s arrival is not mentioned.

Somerset Township officials indicated the project’s developer is still working on site plans for the project before submitting a proposal to the township for review.

Tags

Recommended for you