Music and camaraderie is set to continue this summer at an area church.
The Tuesday Noon Recital Series will resume Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown, and it will feature a program of varied musical genres.
Emily Roy will open the series on Tuesday and present a Mendelssohn sonata on the 3,000-pipe Skinner organ.
“I can’t think of a better instrument on which to play this wonderful piece,” said George Fattman, task force chairman. “The orchestral sound of the Skinner organ gives a lot of color to works by Mendelssohn and other romantic composers.”
Roy said additional selections were chosen to complement the organ.
“I am especially looking forward to playing Thalben-Ball’s ‘Elegy,’ which has a very dramatic crescendo and decrescendo built into it and which I believe will truly showcase the organ’s grandeur and beauty,” she said.
Roy is the director of music and organist for Resurrection and St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic churches. She also serves as director of music and cantor for St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
She holds a professional music director certification through the Sacred Music Institute of America, where she studied organ and voice. She currently is a teacher’s assistant in music theory with the institute.
Roy is a member of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and the Schola Cantorum Sancti Andreas.
“She is a remarkable young talent,” Fattman said.
The July 18 concert will present “An American Songbook,” featuring Rich Kingera on piano and Bob Bretz on guitar, who perform as Deja Vu.
Among their songs will be Duke Ellington’s “Take the A Train.”
Bretz has been playing guitar gigs and teaching in the Johnstown region for 50 years. Kingera is the keyboard player for Candle in the Wind and Doc’s Boys.
“They have been around for a longtime as teachers and players,” Fattman said.
The series will conclude July 25 with a return performance by the Pazzynski Family and Ukulele Eddie performing “Summer Fun in Song.”
They will present light-hearted tunes such as “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Who Stole the Kishka,” and they urge audience participation.
Janet Pazzynski and Eddie Wiancko perform throughout the Pittsburgh area. Frank Pazzynski, a retired professor at Waynesburg College, works with a praise team at First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg, Greene County. Tyna Pazzynski Kaltenbaugh sings and plays light percussion.
“They are highly popular in Johnstown, and they’re doing just a fun program that’s great for the end of July,” Fattman said.
A light lunch will follow each program.
There is no fee to attend the concerts.
“It’s no problem getting people to perform or to support the series, so that we don’t have to charge admission or a lunch fee,” Fattman said. “People believe this is a worthwhile contribution to the cultural well-being of our city.”
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
Kelly Urban can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
