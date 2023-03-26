JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spring into this series for afternoons of musical entertainment.
The Tuesday Noon Recital Series will resume April 4 at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown, featuring a program of varied musical genres.
“A lot of people come at noon, and not only because there’s attraction to the artists, but because they can’t afford to go out to more expensive programs or they can’t travel, so we appeal to those people,” said George Fattman, task force chairman. “People also like the setting.”
He said the goal of the series is to offer quality performances downtown.
“We want to feature young artists whenever that’s possible,” Fattman said. “We also try to give people an opportunity to perform who might not otherwise have that opportunity.”
Henry Davis will open the series April 4. He will present a program of gospel music.
For more than 20 years, he was the personal pianist for the late Pastor Archie Dennis Jr. He also was crusade pianist/organist to evangelist Morris Cerullo and the Billy Graham Crusades.
His composition “Great Celebration,” a Christmas musical, was produced by WQED-TV and broadcast annually during the Christmas season. He performs favorites such as “His Eye is on the Sparrow” and “God Will Take Care of You.”
“He is world-class,” Fattman said. “He’s in Johnstown devoting his life now to ministry at Peniel (Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center). He’s always been supportive of our series, and this must be his third or fourth appearance.”
On April 11, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra violinist Zelie Eger will play music by Fritz Kreisler and selections from a Johann Sebastian Bach sonata for violin. Her accompanist will be Jeff Hornick, who performs with Inclined to Sing and the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus.
Eger, of Hollsopple, teaches violin at the Greater Johnstown School of Music.
“She is an up-and-coming young artist, and it’ll be a treat,” Fattman said. “She’s a quality artist who will present quality material.”
The April 18 concert will present a jazz band composed of students from Greater Johnstown, Forest Hills, Richland and Westmont Hilltop high schools. The director is Greater Johnstown High School music teacher Eric Pfeil, who previously presented the Greater Johnstown High School Jazz Band at the recital series.
“The audience loved it,” Fattman said. “Before COVID-19, Eric said he was going to bring in musicians from another school. Now he has four high schools coming, and it’s going to be wonderful to have them come together for this special program.”
The series will conclude April 25 with organist William Jeffrey Jones entertaining. He is the minister of music at First Presbyterian Church in Greensburg and also has served churches in Georgia, Kentucky, Connecticut and North Carolina.
“I heard him play at Westmont Presbyterian Church, and he is excellent and well-regarded,” Fattman said. “He’s going to have a program that is orchestral, so you’ll hear some of those attempts to sound like orchestra instruments.”
A light lunch will follow each program.
There is no fee to attend the concerts.
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
