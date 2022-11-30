JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A United Express carrier’s flights between Johnstown and Chicago are now back to direct, non-stop service – as expected.
Effective this week, a new flight schedule has SkyWest Airlines’ 50-seat jets carrying passengers between the two cities without a “tag” stop in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Until now, the 40-minute stop was chosen by the airline in response to a pilot shortage. But with the Clarksburg airport switching to a new airline, those stops have ceased, SkyWest and Johnstown-Cambria County Airport officials said Wednesday.
Airport officials are optimistic that the schedule change will mean a renewed boost in daily passenger numbers.
“We are excited that SkyWest Airlines is eliminating the stop in Clarksburg and is returning to providing nonstop roundtrip jet service to both Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare," Airport Manager Cory Cree said.
United Airlines offers 433 daily flights from Chicago O’Hare to 169 destinations in December, plus 185 daily flights to 95 destinations from Washington Dulles International Airport, Johnstown’s other direct destination.
The airport’s new schedule showed round trip flights as low as $93 to Washington Dulles, $171 to Chicago O’Hare and $186 to Boston (via Dulles) through United.com.
