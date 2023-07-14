JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Putting a new red, white and blue roof atop the American Legion Post 294 building is probably the most eye-catching way any recipient has used money allocated through the City of Johnstown’s American Rescue Plan grant program.
The downtown structure needed to be repaired, so members decided they might as well do it with a little patriotic flair.
The colors can be seen not only up close on Main Street, but also when looking down into the valley from the Inclined Plane hill. Post 294 Commander Charles Arnone said people have been “enthralled” by the sight.
Installing the roof was part of a years-long effort to modernize and beautify the building that had become worn out.
“For years, the American Legion was on Main Street, but nobody knew where it was,” Arnone said. “I thought of the idea sometime ago.
“What better way than to make it a uniform red, white and blue? It would go along with upgrading the city, what the thoughts are for Main Street (revitalization) and to bring attention to a building that’s been there for over a hundred years.”
All told, the Legion post received $34,500, with the money going toward the roof and the installation of lift chairs to help guests get to the upper level of the building.
Money awarded
The federal government provided Johnstown $30.7 million in ARP money for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
In September, city officials awarded $3.8 million to nonprofits that work to address food insecurity, child care, internet access and community projects in the municipality that has been hard hit by poverty, a shrinking economic base and population loss for decades.
The breakdown was $1,986,378 for community projects, $939,374 for childcare, $778,619 for food insecurity and $100,000 for WiFi.
“The city was already experiencing issues,” said Johnstown Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom, the point person on developing the city’s ARP plan. “We do have a fair amount of poverty. We have food insecurity. We have people who are in need of child care. COVID exacerbated all of those issues.
“And so the money that we received through this federal program was able to help mitigate a lot of the damages that were caused (by the pandemic), but I think a lot of programs that we’re funding are going to help lead to longterm stability.”
Twenty-five applications were approved for funding, with the amounts ranging from $10,500 to $250,000.
Money has already been spent on numerous projects, including Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s hearing testing, Stevens Memorial Holy Church’s day care, United Way of the Laurel Highlands’ diaper bank and Greater Johnstown Community YMCA’s after-school programs, according to Ashcom.
Some larger-scale efforts are still being developed.
All are being monitored by city officials, who require quarterly updates to be submitted.
“It does vary between the different groups,” Ashcom said. “There are some groups with wider impact projects that some of them are still in the planning phase, the development phase.
“Some of them are at the permitting stage, where they have to come back to us and go through the various planning commission, zoning hearing board for actual physical building projects.
“Others got to work immediately, so it sort of varies. There are a handful that are complete already.”
Library program
Cambria County Library, which received $250,000 for food insecurity, is already handing out snacks daily to at-need people.
From March 6 through early this week, it provided approximately 1,200 snacks and more than 350 weekend bags.
“We’ve been most successful so far with the food-insecurity portion of the grant in that we do have the afternoon feeding program,” Cambria County Library director Ashley Flynn said. “That’s been going pretty steady. We’ve had pretty strong attendance with that. That’s been, I think, a really welcome addition to our services that our community has responded pretty well to.”
Flynn called the food distribution program “one of the most impactful things I think we’ve been able to add this year,” noting that the library is also working on improving its computer and internet access using ARPA funds.
“We know from having offered our summer lunch program for a number of years how much people value and how much people need this type of service we’re offering,” Flynn said. “We have really seen growth in what we’ve been able to offer in the afternoons. It’s just really rewarding to know that we’re meeting a need that’s been there and we’re expanding our services to be able to meet that. It really does feel good.”
In comparison, Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies is still developing its food insecurity program.
The group started its effort when another food pantry in the city’s Moxham neighborhood closed soon after the COVID-19 outbreak started in 2020.
“We agreed we weren’t going to let a food pantry close in the early stages of a global pandemic,” said Bradley Burger, president and CEO of the local Goodwill chapter. “We took it and we put it literally in a classroom in our building. We were working out of the back alley of the building all winter long.”
The food distribution operation has since moved into the former First National Bank building, located near Goodwill. The organization originally wanted to build a new structure to house the pantry, but the plan is being re-examined due to the rising costs of proposed construction.
“Where we’re certainly back to is maybe using the funds to make the temporary location into a permanent location where it is now,” Burger said. “That might be a better use of the funds proportionate to the costs is what we’re feeling. We’re putting some numbers together right now on that, looking at tweaking our proposal to the city.”
Reviewing applications
Ashcom, Johnstown Finance Director Robert Ritter and Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky reviewed and scored the applications, based on sustainability, impact (number of users and extent of reach), readiness, accessibility and eligibility.
Eighteen applications were rejected for scoring too low. A handful of groups sent in paperwork, but were dismissed because they were not headquartered in Johnstown.
Jefferson Memorial Church was denied three requests totaling $750,000 – $250,000 apiece for food insecurity, childcare and projects, labeled as “other” on some official documents, as part of an effort to expand the church’s Destiny’s Outreach after-school program. The church was also among the 22 declined requests out of 45 applications for funding through the separate program to assist nonprofits that suffered pandemic- related economic losses.
Bishop Joseph McGauley, pastor of the church, attended two Johnstown City Council meetings and publicly accused some city officials of favoritism and lying to him by saying he would get funding.
Officials deny telling McGauley his projects would definitely get grant money.
“We feed kids, and we didn’t even get a slice of bread,” McGauley said during one of the meetings. “Something’s wrong. Something’s wrong.”
Jefferson Memorial’s grant proposal received eight points out of a possible 26, according to the scoring sheet acquired by The Tribune-Democrat through a Right-to-Know request. A reviewer noted there was “little to no meaningful information given.” The document included generalities about the mission, target age group and a willingness to work with others, but no concrete information about budgets and overall plans.
Ashcom did not address Jefferson Memorial Church specifically, but said the city was looking for programs that were “feasible, deliverable and sustainable.”
Conflict avoidance
City officials said the committee and scoring system were established with the goal of avoiding the appearance of impropriety.
“What I would say is we gave everybody a fair shot,” Ashcom said. “We implemented the review system because, No. 1, in the interest of appearance and accountability, but also because ARP money is a one-time opportunity and we wanted to make sure that it was spent as best as it could be.”
Applicants were asked to indicate if they had any conflict of interest. Having a connection to somebody in city government did not disqualify a group from consideration. Several organizations with acknowledged conflicts received grants, including the library, which pointed out the Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King was on its board of directors.
Arnone, also a member of City Council, checked yes on American Legion’ Post 294’s submission.
“I was apprehensive only because I’m on City Council,” Arnone said, “but I wasn’t asking for me. I was asking for the American Legion on Main Street. Every dime of the money was spent on the project. There was no question about whether there was any influence. We all wrote applications.”
West End Ambulance Service received $241,505 for equipment and facility improvements. Its application was submitted by former City Manager Carlos Gunby, who acknowledged a conflict of interest on the form. Gunby resigned as manager in December 2015 and eventually entered an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program after facing charges of theft for taking money from the city.
“I can’t speak for what happened previously,” Ashcom said. “That’s long before my time, but West End Ambulance, as an organization, was clearly eligible to apply. I don’t have any reason to suspect impropriety there.”
Commented
