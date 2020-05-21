The lunch line remains steady outside St. Vincent DePaul's Food For Families kitchen on Bedford Street – but given the COVID-19 safety concerns, the meal of the day now includes take-out containers, plastic-ware and other safety measures, Manager Greg Karcher said.
And every bit of it adds up to additional costs, he said.
"We're still getting about 130 people here daily ... and we know costs are going to rise for us," Karcher said, noting the nonprofit has already heard from suppliers that beef and poultry prices are still going up.
Thanks to Lee Initiatives Inc., the Johnstown nonprofit was one of 47 across the region that received a boost Wednesday – many of the organizations working on the front lines to help people in need during the pandemic.
Food for Families, which received $30,000, was among local agencies that received support to continue meal programs.
The others – the Somerset Mobile Food Bank ($20,000), The Cambria County Backpack Project ($15,000) and Somerset Food Pantry ($6,000) – all landed grants, Lee Initiatives' Cindy Ocipa said.
At the same time, groups such as Catholic Charities, the Highland Health Free Clinic's prescription support program and Salvation Army's free dental program also received as much as $30,00 in aid.
"We put a lot of focus on helping people who needed help right now – supporting programs that support people in need," she said.
With the economy taking a hit, many of those groups are in demand, Ocipa said, noting that counseling and wellness programs also received help.
In all, 27 nonprofits received $1,000 to $30,000 from the foundation. which awarded nearly $448,000.
Half of the groups awarded were fire and ambulance services across Cambria County – from Southmont to as far north as Spangler and Hope fire departments in Northern Cambria Borough. Each landed $2,500, including equipment upgrades, she said.
And in Westmont, the upstart SEADS of Love nonprofit received $10,000 to support its effort to operate a renovated greenhouse space with a trained team of adults with disabilities.
This is the 14th annual grant cycle of Lee Initiatives Inc.
"It is with great pride that Lee Initiatives Inc. can carry on the legacy of the former Lee Hospital by supporting these non-profit organizations that support the health and wellness of our communities," the foundation wrote in a release to media.
