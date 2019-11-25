More than $206,000 in mini-grants was divvied up to 86 nonprofits across the region Monday through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies annual fall distributions.
And among that total, 14 organizations secured nearly $40,000 in combined funding to keep needy residents warm, dry and fed through the winter months, officials with the foundation said.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies accepts requests twice yearly from nonprofits in Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties whose missions involve supporting children and youth, community and economic development, education and conservation, among others.
Angie Berzonski, the foundation’s program officer, said it comes as no surprise that the foundation receives a significant number of requests in the “health and human services” category as the months turn colder.
“Our distribution committee typically reviews them first because they represent the largest percentage of requests,” she said.
This week’s grant recipients includes the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown’s Catholic Charities Inc., which received $4,000 for the Martha and Mary House Emergency Shelter; Operation Warm, a coat program in Bedford County ($1,500); and the Cambria County Backpack Project, which received $2,000.
Martha and Mary House Manager Jesse Trentini said the $4,000 grant will enable the nonprofit to provide 80 nights of shelter for people in need.
Trentini said it costs nearly $50 per resident per night to house someone, but it’s not that simple. One family might be in a transition period, simply needing somewhere to stay for a few nights until they are back on their feet. Another might arrive “with just the shirts on their backs” and nothing else, he added.
“We’re supported mostly by the community, so funding rewards like this one are critical to the ongoing survival of our program,” he said. “Literally every penny helps.”
Among other human service nonprofits receiving support included the Salvation Army Service Center in Somerset County, which received $4,500 for its utility assistance program, while the Somerset Area Food Pantry landed $3,000 to provide families in need with holiday dinners
Among all grant recipients in every category, 34 Cambria County nonprofits received support ranging from $500 to $7,500.
The largest recipient was Inclined Plane Inc., which is raising funds to overhaul the historic Johnstown landmark, followed by Moxham Renaissance Inc., which was awarded $5,000 toward the ongoing preservation of the 1800s-era Russell House.
In Somerset County, Laurel Arts Inc. received $6,000 toward its continued effort to develop the Imagination Garden on its grounds.
Seventeen nonprofits in Somerset County received support.
“With help from donors past and present, we are thrilled to be able to continue supporting causes that respond to needs among our friends and neighbors and projects – from arts and culture to recreation – that bring our community closer together,” Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said.
The foundation’s spring and fall grants are made possible through several funds, including Fund for the Future, an unrestricted endowment that adapts to evolving community needs, he said.
A 14-member committee of community members from Cambria, Bedford and Somerset counties selects projects within that territory for awards. Through support from the Bork Family Fund, an Indiana County-based committee selects recipients for their home county, Berzonski said.
