BEDFORD, Pa. – More than 15 fire departments from several counties were sent to a fire at a Goodwill Industries property Friday on Route 30.
The fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at the Snake Spring Township location, which is home to a retail store and collection site for Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies.
A Bedford County supervisor reported the blaze was dispatched as a roof fire and that all occupants were able to evacuate from the building without injuries.
In a Facebook post, Windber fire officials reported flames visible at the scene. But the extent of the damage was not immediately known as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Officials from Bedford Fire Department, the lead agency, did not immediately respond to messages for comment.
Goodwill Industries posted a notice that the location would be closed the remainder of the day.
