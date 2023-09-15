EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority board members were informed Friday that new inhabitants have been found along a portion of the Ghost Town Trail.
According to Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner, the great golden digger wasps are really neat to watch” and have been located along the Ghost Town Trail.
He told the authority’s board members that the staff has been working with Penn State Extension to find out about the species and that a sign may be placed to educate people about the species.
“There are benefits of having them. They’re non-aggressive, but they’re a really neat-looking thing,” Kitner said, “so if you’re running on the Ghost Town Trail, you’re never going to see them unless you know where they’re at and you can stop and watch them.”
The authority’s chairman, Thomas Kakabar, said that when many see wasps, they may want to react, but it may not be necessary.
“If you do see, then your natural reaction is probably to eradicate them, but if they’re harmless, then there’s no sense in taking measures to protect the public,” he said. “That’s how it came Initially that, ‘Hey, maybe we better take care of this so that we don’t have some kind of an incident out there,’ but as it turns out, they’re pretty harmless or non-aggressive.”
