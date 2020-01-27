YWCA Greater Johnstown is seeking nominations for its annual Tribute to Women awards. The awards will be presented during a dinner on May 21 at Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Individuals, groups and organizations can nominate women who have demonstrated leadership in a professional field, their personal life and their community.
Nominees will be selected on the basis of weighted criteria in the categories of Arts and Letters, Community Service, Education, Nonprofit/Government, Professions, Lady Liberty and STEM.
Applications are available at the YWCA, 526 Somerset St., and The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., and online at maryparson@ywcajohnstown.org. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 22.
