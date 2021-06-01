It’s been nearly a month since a Schellsburg man was arraigned for allegedly shooting a civil rights activist with a 12-gauge shotgun last summer during a Black Lives Matter march through Bedford County.
The marcher who is accused of shooting back at him has not been arraigned and no information is being released as to why.
Terry Myers, 51, is accused of the Aug. 24 shooting of Orsino Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Myers was arraigned May 7 on dozens of charges, including one count of aggravated assault and 19 counts each of reckless endangerment and simple assault. He remains free on bond.
An arrest warrant was issued for Thurman.
He is charged with aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm, simple assault, reckless endangerment and summary offenses.
Cpl. Brent Miller, state police spokesman in Harrisburg, referred media questions to the Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts.
Childers-Potts has not responded to emails requesting information on Thurman’s whereabouts, when he will be arraigned and if he will be extradited.
Staff at District Judge Tony Osman’s office said Wednesday that the state police criminal complaint on Thurman remains under seal because he has not yet been arraigned.
Thurman was part of a group of about 20 or so Black Lives Matter activists on their way to Washington, D.C.
Thurman was hit by bird shot in an exchange of gunfire when the marchers stopped at the Myers’ property and auto garage while traveling along Route 30 on their way from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., for the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Troopers recovered a shotgun, shotgun shells, a semi-automatic piston and a 9mm shell casing.
Thurman was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was treated and later released.
Myers is represented by Somerset County defense attorney Matthew Zatko, who has said that the Schellsburg man was defending himself that night.
