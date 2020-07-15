A search for a new Johnstown Police Department chief unexpectedly started when Robert Johnson submitted his resignation on Friday in order to take a job outside of law enforcement.
Interim City Manager John Trant Jr. has the final say on who is hired for the position overseeing the 38-member force.
But, as he explained, “I’m not going to make that decision in a vacuum. I think it’s critically important for a position like this within the city that City Council be involved, be aware, provide input and feedback because this has a huge implication for the city moving forward.”
Trant called Johnson’s departure “a big loss” and credited him for capping his almost 29-year law enforcement career, which included a quarter-century with the Pennsylvania State Police, “on a high note.”
“He has spent a lot of time carrying a gun,” Trant said.
“In the last several years of that time here at the city, I can speak from direct experience, that he should be proud of everything he’s done here because he’s done a lot of good for the city.”
No time line for the hiring of his successor is set, although Trant, in the near future, plans to appoint an interim chief to take over after Johnson officially resigns, effective Aug. 7. “We’re going to begin an aggressive search to find a great candidate who will integrate and work well with the Johnstown community,” Trant said.
The next chief will take over in a challenging time for law enforcement, as the issue of race relations has come to the forefront again, following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
The incident sparked protests across the country, including in Johnstown, where approximately 500 people peacefully assembled.
“Based on all of those things that have happened in recent months, it has to be a well-educated interested person that understands all the situations that are pertinent to the job right now,” City Councilman Charles Arnone said. “It’s a lot more detailed than just enforcing law enforcement.”
Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, said Johnstown should look to find a new chief who has a background working with a similar sized force.
Mayor Frank Janakovic would like to see the department continue to proactively develop relationships with residents.
“I really feel that our next chief we’d really like to see involved with the community and the officers,” Janakovic said. “If we could see more involvement with that in the future, I think that is something that council is looking for. We’d like to see the police in the neighborhoods and interacting with neighbors and the children and the kids in the neighborhoods, too.”
The Police Advisory Board has also created a list of steps it would like to work with the department to implement, including developing a “Crisis Intervention and Deescalation Training” program.
“As far as the Police Advisory Board is concerned, all of our recommendations are still the same, no matter who the chief is,” Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, the board’s president, said.
“We still have the 16 points that we did outline approximately a week or so ago. We’ll still be pursuing those 16 points.”
Wilson added: “We intend to have an open relationship, no matter who the police chief is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.