A vague threat to "jhs" being circulated on social media does not involve Greater Johnstown High School, Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said Friday.
The vague threat to "jhs" was to Jupiter High School in Florida.
Media reports in Florida said one person was arrested after a threat against Jupiter High School circulated online in the Palm Beach County School District.
Arcurio updated the district in a news release Friday explaining a threat came through the Safe2Say tip line Thursday night and it was determined there was no threat to the Greater Johnstown School District.
