SOMERSET, Pa. – Before he graduated from law school in 2021, Grant Shonesky had never set foot in Somerset Borough.
Two years later, he’s overseeing 25 cases at any given time – both in and out of court – as an associate for a well-known Somerset law firm.
“In Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, you might have to work five years to get to the point where you are handling cases in court – if ever – because those markets are saturated with new attorneys coming in all the time,” said Shonesky, who joined Zatko Law in 2022.
“Working (in Somerset), I’ve handled hundreds of cases already,” said Shonesky, 27, whose work includes custody cases, landlord-tenant matters and criminal defense work.
The Westmoreland County native’s swift advance in the field might seem rare.
But in many rural parts of Pennsylvania, and beyond, it and similar stories reflect the fact that help is needed, area attorneys told The Tribune-Democrat. Criminal, custody and other caseloads are steady or rising, while the number of attorneys who handle those cases is shrinking.
“There’s no shortage of work in Somerset County right now, but it’s tough to attract new practicing attorneys here,” said Somerset attorney Scott Walker, who serves as president of the county’s bar association. “I think that’s an issue with a lot of professional jobs in rural communities. Whether it’s attorneys or medical professionals, it seems everybody wants to be in the big city.”
“Clearly, there’s a shortage,” added Dwight Diehl, a longtime Bedford County attorney who is currently filling in as the top prosecutor there. “All you have to do is look at the (job) listings on the District Attorney’s Association website."
At any given moment, there’s somewhere between six and a dozen vacant assistant prosecutor jobs, and “almost always every one is in rural counties,” he said.
Ages up, numbers down
Today, 55 attorneys are members of the Somerset County Bar Association. Six of them are committed to full-time elected positions such as district judge, Walker said.
He estimated that there were 69 members in 2010.
The Cambria County Bar Association’s membership count has also dropped, from 180 in 2010 to 140 this year, according to the Cambria County Legal Journal.
Local populations have dropped in recent years, by about 8% in both Cambria and Somerset counties. But that trend hasn’t been reflected in local numbers of court cases, which continue to rise.
Somerset County Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec said that the county’s number of criminal cases alone has been as high as 1,292 in a recent year and appears to be back on the rise again after a dip during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Somerset County Prothonotary Brian Fochtman said that the number of civil cases – which include divorces, lawsuits, judgments and other matters – remained above 2,100 in 2022.
The bar association would love to see more attorneys move to Somerset County and pick up some of that workload, Walker said – especially younger lawyers.
Among Somerset County’s bar members – attorneys who live or have offices in the county – Walker said most are well into their 50s or older. The bar’s list shows that nearly one-third of them have been practicing for more than 40 years.
By comparison, just 13 of the 55 members are 40 years old or younger, Walker said.
Having a large percentage of veteran, experienced lawyers is a good situation, generally – but when a majority of local lawyers are approaching or well into their retirement years, that’s a cause for concern, he said.
Cambria County Bar Association President Lauren Cascino Presser said Cambria’s pool of attorneys also skews slightly toward “older” members.
But it’s not a big concern, Presser said.
While more experienced attorneys are retiring or slowing down their workloads, there are others still practicing in every line of work who are from the area and have offices established here, she said.
And over the past year or so, as many as six new attorneys have started practicing in Cambria County, Presser said.
“It’s nice to see that we are getting a younger generation of attorneys coming into the area,” she said.
Generational issue
To Walker, Somerset County’s shortage of attorneys has several causes.
The county’s population is shrinking and fewer young adults are entering the workforce, regardless of their professions.
But, Walker said, there are signs that fewer Somerset County young people are pursuing legal careers – a shift from the trend in past years, when families with multiple generations of attorneys were more common.
Diehl agreed. He estimated Bedford County’s bar is now down to approximately 14 members – half of what it was a few decades ago.
That’s frustrating, Diehl said.
For those seeking work on the private side, there’s no reason that “income” should be viewed as a roadblock, he said.
“It would be nothing for a new attorney to come in here and make $100,000 in their first year,” Diehl said. “I believe the opportunity is here and the income is also here ... because of the need.”
Walker expressed a similar view.
It’s common for many local attorneys in the region to continue working past their mid-60s. But at some point in the coming years, a wave of experienced lawyers will be exiting.
“This is something we’ve been talking about for 18 years,” Walker said. “How do we address this? At this point, we don’t have the answers.”
Graduates, retirees
Laura H. Williams, an associate dean at Penn State’s Dickinson Law School in Carlisle, said that rural counties are dealing with a national trend that started in 2008.
Since the Great Recession, law school enrollments have shrunk, “and there simply are not as many lawyers graduating from law schools as there are lawyers retiring from practice,” Williams said.
In her experience, Williams said, that hasn’t stopped a new, albeit smaller, generation of young attorneys from finishing school and returning to their rural hometowns to practice law.
She said that Dickinson continues placing students in legal services offices in rural areas to expose them to those regions’ “vast needs,” which are often complicated by high rates of poverty.
“Not everyone wants to work in those large law firms in (bigger) cities,” she said.
To Walker, the draws of the Somerset area itself and the cordiality of the local bar – “We welcome new attorneys here,” he said – are strong selling points to lure new attorneys.
“But we aren’t seeing it working right now,” Walker said.
It worked for Shonesky, who spent his first year in Somerset County as a law clerk for county judges. But, he said, when it comes to recruiting, young attorneys likely have to experience rural law for themselves to understand.
Part of the problem is that Pennsylvania’s biggest cities have the law school “hubs” – and they are on opposite edges of the state, Shonesky added.
Both the state and local bar associations are often active in trying to foster a passion for the legal field, with Pennsylvania’s Young Lawyers Division active for decades in organizing mock trial competitions across the region.
Diehl said that Bedford County’s bar association has worked for years to try to foster a love for the legal field.
The group has offered small scholarships to college-bound students to help them as they work toward law degrees – and to encourage them to return to Bedford County to practice.
“We even sent out notices to schools,” he said.
But he could only recall receiving one approval application in the past two years.
“How do we change that?” he said. “I just don’t know.”
